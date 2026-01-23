Cruz Beckham’s Debut Concert Sells Out in Minutes Amid Family Drama

Cruz Beckham’s debut live performance has been met with overwhelming success, as tickets for his first headline show sold out within minutes of going live. The 20-year-old musician, who is part of the indie rock band Cruz Beckham and The Breakers, will play London’s Courtyard Theatre on March 27, 2026, marking the first stop of his debut tour.

The intimate, 150-capacity venue was chosen for the event, with fans eagerly snapping up tickets. Cruz shared the news on his Instagram Stories, expressing his excitement for the performance: “First of many gigs. A night of new music and a few you know. Can’t wait to see you there.” His announcement was met with enthusiasm from his growing fanbase.

However, the timing of Cruz’s big reveal was marred by the fallout from a public dispute within the Beckham family. Just hours before Cruz’s tour announcement, his brother Brooklyn Beckham, 26, posted a lengthy statement on social media, revealing his ongoing rift with their parents, David and Victoria Beckham. In the statement, Brooklyn claimed he had “no desire to reconcile” with his family, accusing his parents of controlling the narrative around his life. This declaration only fueled speculation of a deepening divide within the family, overshadowing Cruz’s moment in the spotlight.

Family Tensions Take Center Stage

The timing of Brooklyn’s statement sparked backlash among fans, many of whom took to social media to accuse him of deliberately overshadowing Cruz’s achievement. One fan expressed their frustration, writing, “Brooklyn knew exactly what he was doing dropping that statement on Cruz’s announcement day.” Others echoed this sentiment, calling out Brooklyn for hijacking his younger brother’s moment. Criticism also emerged on X (formerly Twitter), with users accusing Brooklyn of making the situation about “drama again” and “trying to overshadow Cruz’s band news.”

Brooklyn’s statement added fuel to ongoing rumors about the Beckham family’s internal struggles. He accused his parents of undermining his relationship with his wife, Nicola Peltz, before and after their wedding in 2022. Brooklyn emphasized that he was finally “standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” hinting at a long-standing battle for autonomy within the famous family.

Meanwhile, Cruz has worked hard to carve out his own identity away from the shadow of his famous parents and siblings. A talented musician, he spent years honing his skills on multiple instruments, including the guitar, piano, drums, and mandolin. In late 2025, Cruz began performing live, steadily building his presence in the music scene. He recently completed a series of 15 unannounced “secret gigs” across the UK, perfecting his sound before taking the stage in front of a larger audience.

Despite claims that his parents helped open doors for his music career, Cruz has remained determined to prove himself independently. His girlfriend, musician Jackie Apostel, has been vocal in her support, praising Cruz for his dedication to his craft, stating, “You loved it so much from the bottom of your heart—regardless of what anyone else thought.”

With his debut tour now officially underway, the early sell-out of Cruz’s first gig suggests that the spotlight, at least for the moment, is firmly on him. The success of his music and the growing enthusiasm surrounding his performances indicate that he is on the cusp of something significant, despite the ongoing drama surrounding his family.