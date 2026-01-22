Cruz Beckham Sparks Family Drama with Social Media ‘Like’

The Beckham family feud is intensifying, now playing out on Instagram, as Cruz Beckham, the youngest son of David and Victoria Beckham, ignited controversy by liking a throwback video mocking his mother. The video, posted on January 20, 2026, pokes fun at Victoria’s infamous 2001 performance of “I’m Not Such An Innocent Girl” at the TMF Awards, which some fans claim was suggestive and inappropriate. Cruz’s public endorsement of the clip has added fuel to the ongoing family tensions.

Brooklyn Beckham’s Public Accusations

The backdrop to this digital drama is a public rift between Brooklyn Beckham and his mother, Victoria. On January 19, 2026, Brooklyn took to Instagram to recount a humiliating experience during his wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022. He accused Victoria of “hijacking” his first dance with his wife, claiming that she danced inappropriately with him in front of their 500 wedding guests, making him feel “uncomfortable and humiliated.” The incident, reportedly caught on video, has left a lasting impact on the family.

Adding to the turmoil, Brooklyn accused his parents of manipulating the press and interfering in the wedding preparations. He alleged that they canceled Nicola’s planned wedding dress last minute, forcing her to scramble for a new one. Despite his claims, Nicola clarified in 2022 that the decision to change the dress was due to logistical issues and not any external pressure from Victoria Beckham’s atelier.

The tensions have also affected Brooklyn and Nicola’s relationships with the rest of the Beckham family. In a January 2026 social media post, Brooklyn stated that he no longer seeks reconciliation with his parents, expressing relief and peace from distancing himself from the family.

Amid these accusations, Cruz Beckham’s social media activity has not gone unnoticed. In addition to liking the video mocking his mother, Cruz also engaged with a comedic Instagram Reel that humorously depicted Victoria’s dance at Brooklyn’s wedding. This has sparked speculation that Cruz is taking sides, though he has previously defended his parents, publicly addressing rumors that the family had unfollowed Brooklyn and Nicola on Instagram.

Despite Cruz’s apparent support for the family, public absences have continued to highlight the widening gap. Brooklyn and Nicola did not attend significant events like David Beckham’s 50th birthday party in 2025 or his soccer team’s MLS Cup victory later that year. Meanwhile, moments of unity have been rare—while the Beckhams celebrated Christmas together in 2024, by the following year, Brooklyn chose to spend the holidays with Nicola’s family, further indicating the ongoing rift.

As the drama plays out, the Beckhams remain one of the world’s most talked-about families, with their private struggles and public spats leaving fans eager to see what happens next. For now, it’s clear that the turmoil within the Beckham clan is far from over.