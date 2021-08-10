Crunchyroll is acquired by Sony for $1.2 billion as the company expands its Funimation venture.

Crunchyroll has been formally bought by Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) following a transaction with its previous owner, AT&T.

According to Deadline, negotiations between Sony and AT&T came to a close this week after both parties agreed to a $1.175 billion acquisition transaction.

Crunchyroll will be merged with Sony’s Funimation division following the acquisition. Funimation is a joint venture between SPE and Sony Music Entertainment’s Aniplex that focuses on anime streaming.

Crunchyroll is an anime, manga, and dorama distributor, publisher, and production and licensing company based in the United States (Japanese television drama). According to SPE, its addition to Funimation would “broaden distribution for its content partners and expand fan-centric offers for consumers.”

“We are ecstatic to have Crunchyroll join the Sony Group. Anime is a fast expanding media that captivates and evokes emotion in viewers all around the world. In the same press release, Sony Group Corporation chairman, president, and CEO Kenichiro Yoshida was reported as saying, “The alignment of Crunchyroll and Funimation will enable us to reach even closer to the creators and fans who are at the core of the anime community.”

In a news release, SPE chairman and CEO Tony Vinciquerra stated that Crunchyroll will offer “tremendous value” to their already existing anime-centric business. He also stated that they are more than devoted to providing fans with the “ultimate anime experience” while also providing new chances to their important partners, publishers, and brilliant artists as a result of the new acquisition.

Vinciquerra went on to say that the company’s ultimate goal with Funimation is to “create a unified anime subscription experience as soon as feasible” – one that will span numerous platforms such as home entertainment, theatrical release, streaming, gaming, linear TV, and events.

Negotiations between SPE and AT&T were initially disclosed in December 2020, about the same time that AT&T was looking to sell Crunchyroll for $1.5 billion.

According to The Verge, now that the purchase is finalized, AT&T will reportedly use the proceeds to pay off debt amassed from its defunct streaming effort, since the corporation has chosen to focus on its core connection business.

Meanwhile, the Department of Justice is apparently looking into the Crunchyroll purchase to see whether there are any antitrust issues. The government wanted to see if the agreement would give SPE an advantage in monopolizing anime streaming, as other companies like Netflix have done. Brief News from Washington Newsday.