‘Cruella’ by Disney Isn’t a True Origin Story

Cruella de Vil has long ruled supreme among Disney’s terrifying villains and antiheroes, and she has always been one of the most devilish. The character first appeared in Dodie Smith’s novel The Hundred and One Dalmatians in 1956, and was later brought to life in the Disney animated feature 101 Dalmatians in 1961.

We didn’t see the greedy, egotistical, and nasty evil in all of her fur-wearing glory until Glenn Close’s classic portrayal of the dog-skinning monster in 1996’s live-action 101 Dalmations and its 2000 sequel 102 Dalmations.

Cruella is getting her own origin story, suitably titled Cruella, starring Emma Stone, as Disney is done with many of their great projects. However, what makes this two-hour-plus epic set in the 1970s stand out is that it isn’t really an origin story at all.

The narrative of Cruella de Vill begins with a little girl named Estella.

The story begins with the birth of Estella (Tipper Seifert-Cleveland), a young girl who is always up to mischief. Estella’s mother is loving and patient with her only child, despite her pranks and her devil-may-care attitude, which she describes as “brilliant and horrible.” Estella’s life, unfortunately, changes forever one day after yet another school expulsion.

Estella, now played by Emma Stone, is a young woman who finds herself in an unexpected familial unit with her thieving best friends, Jasper (Joel Fry) and Horace (Emma Stone) (Paul Walter Hauser). Estella aspires to be a fashion designer, despite the fact that the trio are great thieves. One day, she is given the opportunity to work for the glamorous Baroness (Emma Thompson), a fashion superstar.

Estella, on the other hand, leans into her more frightening character qualities that she let brew during her adolescence after watching the Baroness’ ruthless treatment of her workers and the fact that she often takes credit for the labor of others. She eventually transforms herself into the black and white-haired Cruella de Vil, teetering on the edge of craziness.

