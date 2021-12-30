Critics accuse Sussex fans of attempting to ‘cancel’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Some Meghan Markle and Prince Harry detractors have accused the couple’s admirers of attempting to silence them.

Richard Eden, a royal analyst and editor of the Daily Mail Diary, took to Twitter on Wednesday to publish a screenshot of a notification he reportedly received from Twitter informing him that one of his tweets had been reported by users in Germany.

“Despite Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s best efforts to have me ‘canceled,’ I will continue to speak out on royal matters,” he responded.

Eden addressed the claims of racism leveled against the royal family by Markle and Prince Harry during their sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, in the tweet that drew a complaint.

The Duchess of Sussex said at the time that there were “concerns and talks” about how dark her unborn child’s complexion would be, but she declined to name the royals who supposedly said it. She explained, “That would be extremely harmful to them.”

Prince Harry also stated that he would “never divulge” the full specifics of the chat, but he later clarified that Queen Elizabeth II and the late Prince Philip were not present.

Eden, in response to the charges, tweeted on Tuesday, “I’m concerned that Prince Harry and Meghan’s criticism of nameless ‘racist’ royals has increased the risk of Royal Family attacks. As a result, security must be increased.” According to the notice posted by the royal commentator, Eden’s tweet was purportedly reported by unknown Sussex supporters via the Network Enforcement Act, which mandates Twitter to notify individuals if their post receives a complaint from a user in Germany.

Eden’s post was judged not to be subject to removal under Twitter’s guidelines or German law, according to the supposed message. As of Wednesday, Twitter had not taken down his message.

After condemning the Duke of Sussex’s impending memoir “that reports indicate will significantly criticize [the]royal family,” royal commentator Angela Levin, author of “Harry: A Biography of a Prince,” stated that she, too, suffered the same reaction from supporters of Markle and Prince Harry.

While the person who complained to Twitter about Eden’s remark was not named in the journalist’s story, Stephanie Guerilus, an author and writer for The Grio, said that she also reported it.

She responded to his statement with, “The targeted persecution of the Sussexes by elements of the British press should no longer be indulged.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.