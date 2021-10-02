Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho have just revealed the truth about Rafa Benitez’s Everton.

On another day, Everton’s trip to Old Trafford on Saturday would have been decided in the 57th minute.

Manchester United brought on Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho from the bench in an attempt to increase their lead and seal a victory over Chelsea.

For far over a decade, One has been clearly one of the best players the world has ever seen. After a two-summer transfer window pursuit, one was believed to have cost £73 million.

Looking at the chasm in talent that both sides had to draw upon from their substitutes in particular at the start of the encounter was tremendous.

Rafa Benitez did not have the luxury of having world-class players decorate the United bench at all times.

With a centre-back on the right side, an academy graduate making his first Premier League start of the season on the left flank, and a not-fully-fit Salomon Rondon up front, his starting 11 was getting more threadbare.

Lewis Dobbin and Charlie Whitaker, two under-23s stars, were among the replacements, with the latter enjoying his first appearance in a senior squad at this level.

Players of promise for the future, but not quite of the caliber that the visitors could assemble.

But none of that was important. That was not the distinction.

Benitez was well aware of his team’s injury problems going into this game, but he maintained his belief that his weakened squad could pull something off against a team with title ambitions this season.

He made it plain that he had devised a strategy, which he had nearly perfected.

The difference, though, was not in the player’s price tags. Or their alleged “world-class” status. The atmosphere in the stadium, for example.

The chasm was actually caused by something far older. Everton has relied on it in the past, but it has fallen by the wayside a little too often recently.

It takes a lot of effort. Determination. Attacking play at a high speed. Heart. Desire. Togetherness. Doggedness.

Whatever you want to call it, the Blues were miles ahead of their opponents in this area, especially in the second half.

For those 3,000, the workrate of this depleted side was really astonishing to witness. “The summary has come to an end.”