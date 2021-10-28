Criminal Charges In Halyna Hutchins’ Death Are Not Ruled Out In Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Set Shooting

According to officials, criminal charges have not been ruled out in the fatal shooting on the set of Alec Baldwin’s film “Rust.”

There have been no arrests in connection with the prop gun accident that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, 42, and injured director Joel Souza, 48, on the set of “Rust” in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Thursday.

However, Juan Rios, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office’s public relations officer, told the New York Post on Tuesday that criminal charges “haven’t been ruled out.”

The officer requested any crew members who were on set at the time of the incident to come forward with any information they may have.

“There are a lot of things moving around on the internet,” Rios told the publication, “and honestly, if individuals have knowledge, they should bring it to us instead of going to whomever.”

“Bring it to us so we can follow up and look into it because if you have valid information, we want it,” he said, “but the only way we can look into it is if you tell us.”

Detectives, according to Rios, are taking a careful and slow approach to their inquiry. Due to the large number of witnesses that need to be interviewed, the entire procedure is expected to “take a while.”

“We need to be diligent to maintain the integrity of the investigation,” Rios added, “so that if charges are eventually filed, they can be upheld in court.”

Baldwin, 63, fired a toy gun on the set of his Western-themed picture at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe during a camera test, hitting both Hutchins and Souza. Hutchins died at the University of New Mexico Hospital as a result of her injuries, but the director has since been freed.

According to court filings, Baldwin was given a loaded handgun by assistant director Dave Halls, who indicated it was safe to use before the actor shot it. According to a search warrant issued in Santa Fe County court, the assistant director had no idea the toy gun was loaded with real ammunition.

According to records, the gun given to Baldwin was one of three placed on a cart outside the wooden structure where a scene was being performed out by the film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez.

Detectives filed an inventory list of items confiscated from the set on Monday, including three "revolvers."