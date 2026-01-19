Crime 101: R-Rated Heist Film Starring Hemsworth, Berry Set for April Release

Director Bart Layton’s upcoming crime thriller Crime 101 is set to hit theaters in just three weeks. The film, based on Don Winslow’s short story of the same name, features an all-star cast including Chris Hemsworth, Halle Berry, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, and Monica Barbaro. Fans of high-stakes heist films can look forward to a gripping narrative that spans 145 minutes, following a high-level jewel thief on the run.

Runtime and Rating Details

In a surprising move for a short story adaptation, the film has been given a runtime of 145 minutes, despite the source material being only 50 pages long. This extended version of the story follows Detective Lou Lubesnick as he unravels a series of high-stakes jewel thefts along the Pacific Coast, believed to be linked to Colombian cartels. The film has officially been rated R by the Motion Picture Association (MPA), indicating a mature content profile.

Layton, known for his work on the documentary The Imposter and the indie heist film American Animals, will bring his signature storytelling style to the screen. While the director has a history of telling true-crime stories, this film marks his first foray into a scripted narrative based on Winslow’s hard-hitting work.

Hollywood’s Struggles with Winslow’s Novels

Don Winslow’s novels have been notoriously difficult to adapt for the screen. In the past, acclaimed filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, and James Mangold have tried—and failed—to capture the essence of his novels in film. The Death and Life of Bobby Z, an early adaptation, struggled at the box office, while Oliver Stone’s Savages was critically polarizing due to its erratic tone. However, with Crime 101, hopes are high that Layton may finally crack the formula for a successful cinematic adaptation of Winslow’s work.

The film’s premise, which shares thematic similarities to Michael Mann’s iconic crime epic Heat, is poised to intrigue audiences with its mix of action and intellectual suspense. As the clock ticks toward its release, fans and critics alike are eager to see if Crime 101 can break the curse of previous Winslow adaptations and make its mark on the crime genre.