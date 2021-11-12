Cricket is a sport with a lot of big hits. Jamie Crawley of Wallasey wraps up a hectic year with a trip to Spain with the MCC.

Jamie Crawley of Wallasey has been given the opportunity to play for an MCC XI in the club’s first post-Covid abroad tour to Spain.

At the scenic Desert Springs Cricket Ground in Almeria, Austria, Germany, Italy, and Spain will join two MCC sides, with Crawley selected in the side to face Italy and Germany in four T20 matches over the weekend.

It’s another feather in the crown for the big-hitting opener after a year in which he’s played a lot of cricket by anyone’s standards.

He scored a double century for the Eastern Knights in the Pro 50 Cup in his native Scotland, scored twin centuries for the MCC in a regional T20 knockout, played four games for Scotland A on their tour of England, and finished the summer turning out for Durham’s 2nd XI – all while juggling his studies at Loughborough University (for whom he squeezed in two games in April).

It’s a miracle he hasn’t grown tired of seeing a cricket bat.

“With this being the first tour since Covid, it was one that everyone wanted to be on,” said Crawley, 21, a three-year MCC member. “Obviously, I was ecstatic to be chosen.

“This year has been fantastic; doing well in the competition has opened up a slew of options, and then there was the Scotland thing.” It felt good to perform well and put my name in the running for World Cup trials.

“It’s been a case of seizing the moment and doing the best I can.”

“For someone like me, who is transitioning from academy to professional cricket, it’s about getting as much playing time as possible and embracing opportunities, because you never know what’s around the corner.”

“Of course, I’m hoping to do well in this, then have a successful winter at Loughborough and a similar season next year and see where it takes me.”

