Create flowery ice cubes to infuse your summer beverages with flavor.

As the summer garden party season begins, why not incorporate your own flowers into the beverages you give your guests?

Ice cubes infused with flowerheads or sprigs of herbs are an excellent complement to drinks, imparting color and flavor to a variety of summer creations, from punches to cocktails and cordials, according to Tanya Anderson, organic gardener and founder of Lovely Greens (lovelygreens.com). Her most recent book, A Woman’s Garden: Grow Beautiful Plants And Create Useful Things, demonstrates how to maximize the potential of your plants.

She shares her tips and tactics for creating floral ice cubes and other ice creations from plants in your backyard…

Select the appropriate flowers for the job

“Cut edible flowers at their peak and select varieties that pair well with your beverage. Borage, for example, is ideal for Pimm’s due to the refreshing cucumber flavor of its blue blossoms.

“Borage blossoms and mild voilas make excellent additions to lemonade or gin and tonic,” she suggests. “You can combine lavender and a lavender floral syrup, or rose petals and a rose floral syrup. Cornflowers are also quite lovely.

“The majority of edible flowers have a very subtle flavor that will not interfere with the taste of your beverage. Cornflowers are said to have a peppery flavor, although I have never encountered that in a beverage.”

Avoid overpowering flowers

“You may want to avoid edible flowers that taste garlicky or oniony, or that have a flavor that makes you sip your beverage and wonder, ‘What is that strange flavor?’” she notes.

“Unless you are making something like a bloody Mary, you would not want to use chives, which have an onion flavor, or nasturtiums, which have a peppery flavor.”

Make use of distilled water.

“There is a great deal of misinformation online about boiling the water to crystallize the ice. That is ineffective. It is ideal to use distilled water, as this produces the purest ice cubes.”

Prevent flowers from floating to the cube’s apex

"Many people are surprised to discover that the flowers float to the surface and do not freeze inside the ice. That is the trick.