Cream Classical Saturday: Full lineup, tickets, and all the details

Today is Cream Classical, which will take place at Liverpool’s Pier Head.

On The Waterfront event began on Thursday and will continue until Sunday at the Pier Head.

The four-day festival was launched earlier this year by dance music heavyweights Cream, with the goal of commemorating the historic return of live music after more than a year of lockdown restrictions.

Cream Classical 2021 On The Waterfront: Liverpool Pier Head four-day weather forecast

The Zutons and Rebecca Ferguson performed at Thursday’s opening event, which was headlined by Nile Rodgers + CHIC and took place on Liverpool’s waterfront.

Camelphat, a Liverpool DJ duo, took to the stage for a sold-out show on the festival’s second day.

Cream Classical will take over the Pier Head today, with concerts by Faithless, Basement Jaxx, and Graeme Park.

For those traveling to On The Waterfront today, we’ve put together a list of everything you need to know, including the full lineup and stage schedules.

Location & Tickets

Cream Classical tickets, priced at £50, are still available online in a limited amount. Weekend tickets are still available for £89 for both Saturday and Sunday. Ticket information may be found here.

Liverpool Pier Head, L3 1HT, will host Cream Classical. James Street is the closest station.

Requirements for Admission

The gates will open at 12 p.m. today, and the last chance to enter the event will be at 5 p.m. At 11 p.m., Cream Classical will come to an end. You cannot leave and then return to the festival after you have arrived.

All ticket holders must bring a valid form of identification to the event, which is strictly 18+.

You must demonstrate your COVID-19 status in order to watch today’s show. You must supply one of the following:

Prior to traveling to the event, proof of a negative NHS Lateral Flow Test.

Vaccination certificate (second dose must have been received 14 days prior to the event). The NHS app allows you to access your NHS COVID pass.

A positive PCR test within 180 days of the festival is proof of natural immunity.

Items that are not permitted

The following items are prohibited from being brought into the festival:

Camping food and drink.