CPH:Forum to Unveil New Projects from Acclaimed Documentary Directors

The prestigious CPH:Forum, the co-production and financing event of the Copenhagen International Documentary Film Festival (CPH:DOX), is set to showcase an exciting array of new documentary projects this year. The forum will take place from March 17-19, 2026, in Denmark, with 30 projects presented across various stages of development and production.

This year’s selection includes high-profile names, such as Lea Glob, the director behind the 2022 IDFA-winning film Apolonia, Apolonia. Glob will present her latest work, Letters of Hope, a poignant exploration led by Nobel laureate Oleksandra Matviichuk. The film follows Matviichuk’s personal journey through Ukraine’s war-torn landscapes as she seeks global recognition for ecocide as a war crime. This project stands out for its deep personal and political resonance, linking individual trauma to global calls for justice.

Political Themes at the Forefront

Another anticipated project is Living In Our Heads, from David Borenstein, co-director of the politically charged documentary Mr. Nobody Against Putin, which premiered at Sundance in 2025. While details of Borenstein’s new project are being kept under wraps, it promises to tackle sensitive political themes, much like its predecessor, which explored the indoctrination of Russian children through the story of a schoolteacher.

Also featured is Swedish director Göran Hugo Olsson’s Letter To Alvin, a tribute to Alvin Baltrop, an African American artist whose work documented LGBTQ life along New York’s waterfront in the 1970s and 1980s. Olsson’s earlier film, Israel Palestine on Swedish TV 1958-1989, made waves at the Venice Film Festival in 2024.

As part of its commitment to highlighting global talent, the forum’s CPH:Roughcut selection will feature five films in the rough-cut stage, with Moroccan director Asmae El Moudir’s Don’t Let The Sun Go Up On Me among the most anticipated for 2026 premieres.

For the fifth consecutive year, the forum’s Change program will spotlight documentary projects from the Eastern Partnership countries—Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine—bringing further attention to these underrepresented regions in global filmmaking.

Notably, the forum will see participation from over 200 industry professionals, including streaming executives from platforms like Netflix, Hulu, and HBO Max, alongside key broadcasters such as Arte, ZDF, VPRO, BBC, and National Geographic. This global participation underscores the forum’s importance as a key event for the documentary community.

“The 2026 CPH:Forum aims to reflect our times through filmmakers who challenge the status quo and engage in vital global dialogue,” said Mara Gourd-Mercado, the head of industry and training at CPH:DOX. “We see this edition not just as a showcase but as a powerful platform for defending democracy and fostering understanding in these turbulent times.”