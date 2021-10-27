‘Cowboy Bebop’: Netflix Releases Live-Action Trailer for Legendary Anime Series; Fans React [Watch].

On Tuesday, Netflix released the official live-action trailer for “Cowboy Bebop,” a widely anticipated Japanese sci-fi animation.

“So, what pulls you back from the dead?” asks John Cho’s character, Spike Spiegel, as he stands on an airplane pad facing the city in the two-minute, 29-second clip.

The following scene features a large sign that reads, “Welcome to New Tijuana.”

Spiegel tells Ana (Tamara Tunie) that he completed a “bounty” assignment a week ago.

He goes on to discuss about his companion Jet Black (Mustafa Shakir) until Ana asks, “Does he know who you were?”

Ana inquired if she would ever see him again after a gunshot scene, to which Spiegel said, “They attempted to murder me, if you need to locate me, I go by Spike Spiegel now days.”

Cho, Shakir, and Daniella Pineda are all featured in the stunning teaser in action-packed scenes.

“Whatever occurs, occurs. Cowboy Bebop, starring John Cho, Daniella Pineda, and Mustafa Shakir, will be released on November 19th “On Twitter, the streaming behemoth wrote.

It appears that online fans are really excited about the next series.

“First excellent live-action anime movie incoming?” enquired one enthusiast. Another person thought the trailer was fantastic. “I’m aware that Cowboy Bebop is a major phenomenon with which many people are captivated. I’m completely unaware of the situation. However, this appears to be a good idea “the user expressed himself.

Some, however, were dissatisfied with the casting, particularly Cho, who is 50 years old although the role is only 27.

The ten-episode action-adventure series centered around three bounty hunters. Last week, Netflix released another teaser, this time with original music by Yoko Kanno.

The teaser included the song “Green Bird,” which was featured prominently in the anime’s “Ballad of Fallen Angels” episode.

Alex Garcia Lopez directs the series, which will premiere on November 19th.