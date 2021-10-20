‘Cowboy Bebop’: Netflix Releases Live-Action Teaser for Popular Anime Series; Fans React [Watch].

The Japanese sci-fi animation “Cowboy Bebop” was given a live-action remake by Netflix. The streaming behemoth debuted a preview for the upcoming anime Tuesday series.

Daniella Pineda, John Cho, and Mustafa Shakir star as three bounty hunters in the action-packed series, which has ten episodes.

The two-minute-and-27-second teaser begins with a cartoonish environment before transitioning into the real world, where all three characters are revealed at the same time.

“There’s a new bounty on the line,” Shakir, who plays Jet Black, says, and Cho, who portrays Spike Spiegel, wonders if it’s “worth the trouble?” Vicious, the series’ major villain, was also shown in the teaser, performed by actor Alex Hassell.

The footage also included an original background song called “Green Bird,” which was popularized in the “Ballad of Fallen Angels” episode. Yoko Kanno, a Japanese composer, composed the song.

Netflix tweeted, “Cowboy Bebop presents… The Lost Session.”

Fans of anime have different feelings about the teaser.

“To the true Bebop fans, this is hella promising,” one person said, while another said, “I am really psyched about this show, only a little irritated that Ed [referring to Edward Wong Hau Pepelu Tivrusky IV, who played one of the anime series’ protagonists]has been left out of…everything.”

According to one user, the series appeared to be different from the anime, but the editing was excellent.

“Very different from the anime,” the user remarked, “but I don’t detest it.” “The editing is cool, and the personalities are spot on! To everyone who finds anything to criticize…at least they didn’t whitewash everyone (personally, I wish they had kept more of Spike’s afro, but you can’t have it all).” Some fans, on the other hand, believed Netflix was simply trying to add some well-known anime characters to their roster.

“In comparison to the anime, this is just too bizarre and whimsical. This, in my opinion, severely misses the original’s tone and atmosphere “As one user pointed out,

The series will premiere on November 19th, and it will be directed by Alex Garcia Lopez.