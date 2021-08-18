Covid vaccinations for British tourists have an expiration date in an EU country.

If they intend to travel Austria more than nine months following their second vaccination, they will need to get re-vaccinated.

All Covid vaccinations now have a 270-day expiry date, owing to concerns that they are becoming less effective as time passes.

Vaccines start ticking the minute they are given, according to The Telegraph.

Travellers from the United Kingdom can also gain access by presenting a recent negative Covid test.

Because the vaccines are so new, it’s unclear how long they’ll be effective.

According to Yale Medicine, the most recent Pfizer-BioNTech data showed overall efficacy of 91 percent at six months, dropping to 84 percent at six months, and a stable 97 percent against severe disease.

According to a business statement released in August, Moderna’s vaccine was 93 percent effective overall after six months and 98 percent effective against severe disease.

“We can only declare that a vaccine is protective as long as we are measuring it,” said Yale Medicine infectious diseases specialist Dr. Jaimie Meyer.

According to a recent study published in Nature, mRNA vaccines like Moderna and Pfizer elicit a long-lasting immune response against the original virus strain.

Austria’s decision comes as the UK government is reportedly planning to impose restrictions on persons who have not received a booster shot.

At the moment, double-jabbed Britons can travel to countries on the Amber List without being quarantined when they return.

After Health Secretary Sajid Javid announced the roll-out to priority groups in September, millions of people will be offered a third vaccination.

This may be useful for folks who wish to travel abroad without being isolated.

“The expectation is that you would be required to have the most up-to-date health passport,” a source told The Mail on Sunday.

“So, if the recommendation is to get a booster six months after your second shot, you’ll need that.”