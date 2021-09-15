Covid infections have decreased in five locations of the Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, the Liverpool City Region had 5,603 positive tests in the seven days ending September 10, down 281 from the previous seven days.

This means that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change week on week fell by 5%.

Liverpool, with a 4% decline, Knowsley, with an 18% drop, Sefton, with a 5% drop, Wirral, with an 8% drop, and Halton, with a 4% reduction, were the five areas of the city region where the percentage change week on week fell.

The only place in the metro region to see an increase in percentage change week over week was St Helens, which experienced a 13 percent increase.

Positive Covid infections have increased in Warrington. West Lancashire and Cheshire West and Chester both had decreases.

The number of positive tests in England increased in the week ending September 10. The country recorded 173,876 coronavirus cases, up 10,289 instances from the previous week.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 10, there were 1,810 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 69 fewer than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 4%.

The infection rate was 361.7 cases per 100,000 individuals as of the most recent data.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 554 positive tests, which is 25 lower than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week declined by 4% in the week ending September 10. Infection rates are currently at 426.9 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 10, there were a total of 624 instances, which is 132 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 409.3 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections falling by 18% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending September 10, there were 1,003 positive tests, which is 83 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 8% from week to week. 309.2 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 10, there were 641 positive tests, which is 75 more than the previous week.