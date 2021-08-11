Covid infections are on the rise in Liverpool and Halton.

In Liverpool and Halton, positive Covid infections have increased.

Liverpool had 1,811 infections in the week ending August 5, according to the latest figures from Public Health England, which is 29 more than the week before.

In Halton, the borough had 384 infections in the week ending August 5, which was 28 more than the previous week.

Human remains were discovered in a residence, prompting a large police response with sniffer dogs.

This means that the percentage changes from week to week were 2% and 8%, respectively.

The percentage change in the four other parts of the Liverpool City Region – Knowsley, Sefton, St Helens, and Wirral – all decreased week on week.

They dropped 7% in Knowsley, 8% in Sefton, 7% in St Helens, and 7% on the Wirral.

Warrington, West Lancs, and Cheshire West and Chester all had an increase in infections.

Infections decreased in England. The nation had 164,686 coronavirus cases in the week ending August 5, down 231 instances from the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending August 5, there were 1,811 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 29 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 2%.

The most recent infection rate was 361.9 persons per 100,000.

Halton

Over the prior week, there were 384 positive tests, which is 28 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 8% in the week ending August 5. Infection rates are currently at 295.9 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending August 5, there were a total of 549 instances, which is 41 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 360.1 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly reduction of 7% in the number of infections.

Wirral

In the week ending August 5, there were 929 positive tests, which is 68 fewer than the previous week. The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 7% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 286.4 cases per 100,000 individuals.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending August 5, there were 606 positive tests, which is 42 fewer than the previous week.

“Summary comes to an end.”