Covid infections are on the rise in Knowsley.

In just seven days, the number of positive Covid infections in Knowsley has increased by over 40%.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, 609 positive tests were reported in Knowsley in the seven days ending October 14, up 170 from the previous seven days.

This indicates that in Knowsley, the percentage change from week to week was 39 percent.

Covid infections were also on the rise in other parts of the city. The percentage change week on week rises were as follows: Liverpool with a 2% increase; Halton with a 13% increase; St Helens with a 28% increase; Sefton with an 11% increase; and Wirral with a 13% increase.

In the Liverpool City Region as a whole, the percentage change from week to week increased by 14%.

The percentage change week on week data in Warrington, West Lancashire, and Cheshire West and Chester all increased. 33 percent, 27 percent, and 19 percent, respectively.

In the week ending October 14, there was an increase in positive Covid testing across England. There were 246,321 coronavirus cases in England, up 44,038 over the previous seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 14, there were 1,485 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 34 more than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 2%.

The most recent infection rate was 296.7 persons per 100,000.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 828 positive tests, which is 97 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 13% in the week ending October 14.

Infection rates are currently at 638.1 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 14, there were a total of 609 instances, which is 170 more than the previous week.

The most recent infection rate is 399.5 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of infections increasing by 39% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending October 14, there were 1,361 positive tests, which is 160 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 13% from week to week. 419.6 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Sefton

In the week ending October 14, there were 1,073 instances, which is 110 more than the previous week. “The summary has come to an end.”