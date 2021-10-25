Covid infections are on the rise in four districts of Liverpool City Region.

According to the most recent data from Public Health England, infections increased in Knowsley, Halton, St Helens, and Sefton in the week ending October 20.

The percentage changes week on week in these local government districts were 22%, 9%, 22%, and 9%, respectively.

Liverpool and Wirral were the two locations of the city region where the percentage change week on week data decreased. The percentage declines were 6% and 8%, respectively.

In the seven days ending October 20, there were 6,493 positive tests in the Liverpool City Region as a whole, which is 275 more than the previous seven days.

This indicates that the Liverpool City Region’s percentage change from week to week increased by 4%.

The percentage change week on week numbers in Cheshire West and Chester increased. West Lancashire and Warrington, on the other hand, saw decreases.

In the week ending October 20, there was an increase in infections in England. In England, there were 276,160 coronavirus cases, up from 36,034 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending October 20, there were 1,444 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 95 fewer than the previous week.

This means that the percentage change from week to week was down by 6%.

The most recent rate of infection was 288.5 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 885 positive tests, which is 71 more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week climbed by 9% in the week ending October 20.

The infection rate is currently at 682.0 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Knowsley

In the week ending October 20, there were a total of 691 instances, which is 125 more than the previous week.

The current infection rate is 453.3 cases per 100,000 persons, with the number of cases rising by 22% week over week.

Wirral

In the week ending October 20, there were 1,268 positive tests, 107 fewer than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral declined by 8% from week to week. The most recent rate of infection was 391.0 cases per 100,000 individuals.

Sefton

In the week ending October 20, there were a total of 1,145 cases, up 91 from the previous week.