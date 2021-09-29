Covid infections are on the rise in five districts of Liverpool City Region.

Liverpool, Halton, St Helens, Sefton, and Wirral all had increases in percentage change week on week figures in the week ending September 24, according to the latest data from Public Health England.

Liverpool saw a 6% increase, Halton a 1% increase, St Helens a 10% increase, Sefton a 39% increase, and Wirral an 18% increase.

In the Liverpool City Region, the only location where infections decreased was Knowsley, where the percentage change week on week was 5%.

Positive tests increased in the Liverpool City Region as a result of a 13 percent increase in the percentage change week over week.

Cheshire West & Chester, Warrington, and West Lancashire all saw increases in percentage change from week to week.

The number of positive tests in England increased in the week ending September 24. There were 186,498 coronavirus cases in the country, up from 40,263 instances in the preceding seven days.

Liverpool

In the week ending September 24, there were 1,590 positive tests in Liverpool, which is 94 more than the previous week. This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 6%.

317.7 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

Halton

In the prior week, there were 437 positive tests, which is six more than the week before.

This means that the percentage change from week to week increased by 1% in the week ending September 24. Infection rates are currently at 336.8 incidences per 100,000 people.

Knowsley

In the week ending September 24, there were a total of 522 instances, which is 28 fewer than the previous week.

The latest infection rate is 342.4 cases per 100,000 persons, with a weekly drop of 5% in the number of infections.

Wirral

In the week ending September 24, there were 986 positive tests, which is 153 more than the previous week.

The percentage change on the Wirral grew by 18% from week to week. 304.0 cases per 100,000 individuals was the most recent infection rate.

St Helens is a town in the United Kingdom.

In the week ending September 24, there were 755 positive tests, which is 68 more than the previous week.

The infection rate was 416.9 cases per 100,000 individuals at the time. The percentage change from week to week increased by 10%.

Sefton

