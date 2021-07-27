Covid infection rates in Merseyside have dropped in five regions, according to the latest figures.

In the seven days leading up to July 22, Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens, and Wirral all had fewer cases than in the seven days leading up to July 15.

Sefton has the lowest rate of instances in Merseyside, while St Helens has the highest.

The Liverpool Hospital Trust has one of the country’s highest rates of covid admissions.

136 (43%) of England’s 315 local areas have seen a week-on-week increase in rates, 177 (56%) have seen a drop, and two have remained steady.

The highest rate is still in Redcar and Cleveland, with 1,547 new cases reported in the seven days leading up to July 22 – or 1,128.0 per 100,000 persons.

This compares to 1,421.8 in the seven days leading up to July 15.

With 1,474 new cases, Middlesbrough has the second-highest rate, down from 1,281.0 to 1,045.5.

With 1,868 new cases, Stockton-on-Tees had the third-highest rate, down from 1,075.3 to 946.6.

The following are the five locations with the largest week-to-week increases:

Kettering is a town in the county of Ketter (up from 310.5 to 453.0) Three Rivers (463.9 to 593.9) South Ribble (311.6 to 432.0) Corby (311.6 to 432.0) Northampton (294.7 to 414.9) (447.9 to 562.6)

The results are based on the number of patients who tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or quick lateral flow test in the seven days leading up to July 22.

The number of new cases per 100,000 individuals is how the rate is calculated.

From left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to July 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to July 22; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to July 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to July 15; rate of new cases in the seven days leading up to July 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days leading up to July 15.

1128.0, (1547), 1421.8, Redcar and Cleveland (1950)

1045.5, (1474), 1281.0, Middlesbrough (1806)

946.6, (1868), 1075.3, Stockton-on-Tees (2122)

852.0, (798), 1080.5, Hartlepool (1012)

804.1, (1283), 1017.8, North East Lincolnshire (1624)

794.9, (542), 931.3, Copeland (635)

791.5, (1195), 1208.8, South Tyneside (1825)

763.0 (1064), 741.5, 743.0, 743.0, 743.0, 743.0, 743.0, 7 (1034)

Sunderland, 756.9, (2102), Sunderland, 1101.9, Sunderland, Sunderland, Sunderland, Sunderland, Sunde (3060)

800.9, Doncaster, 747.1, (2330), (2498)

732.2, (782), 930.7, Darlington (994)

South Gloucestershire, 724.3, (2065), 718.7, 718.7, 718.7, 718.7, 718.7, 718 (2049)

705.5, 1849; 784.8, 1849; 705.5, 1849; 705.5, 1849; 705.5, 1849; (2057)

750.9, 695.6, (817), Bassetlaw, 695.6, (817), Bassetlaw, 695.6, (817), Bassetlaw (882)

771.3, 671.8, (3113), 671.8, (3113), 671.8, (3113), 671.8, (3113), (3574)

663.2, (1435), 833.3, Solihull (1803)

627.1, (1487), 746.5, Oldham (1770)

621.1, (1255), 959.6, Gateshead