Covid cases among people in their twenties are at an all-time high for any age group.

In the week of July 12 to 18, Public Health England (PHE) reported 1154.7 cases per 100,000 people aged 20 to 29.

This is the highest figure ever recorded for any age group throughout the pandemic.

Liverpool is dealing with a poor vaccination rate and a high number of diseases.

The figures are released at the same time as the NHS app asks over 600,000 people to self-isolate, the greatest amount since the outbreak began.

PHE medical director Yvonne Doyle has urged young people to continue getting vaccinated as a result of the statistics.

Within these data, the over-80s have the fewest cases, with 60.6 persons testing positive per 100k in the most recent seven-day figures.

“Everyone in this age group should come forward and get their two doses,” Dr Doyle urged.

“COVID-19 is not going away; it is critical that we all remain vigilant.”

Hospitalizations have also increased slightly, from 4.55 to 5.88 individuals per 100,000. Intensive care admissions have increased at the same time, from 0.41 to 0.51 per 100,000 individuals.

In view of the increased cases among age groups, Dr Doyle has recommended individuals to exercise caution: “receive two doses of the vaccination as soon as you can, isolate if NHS Test and Trace tells you to, and stay home and get a PCR test if you display symptoms.”

“We all have a role to play.”

Vaccination coverage in the UK has risen to 62.3 percent for first doses, with 48.5 percent of the population being fully immunised.

In Liverpool, 52% of the population has received both vaccination doses.