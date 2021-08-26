COVID-19 Vaccines Will Be Available At Kanye West’s Soldier Field Event, According To ‘Donda’ Listening Party.

When Kanye West’s fans attend the next “Donda” event, they will not be asked to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result. They will, in fact, be able to get vaccinated on-site.

The third listening party for Kanye West’s tenth studio album, “Donda,” is well underway. The event will take place at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday. According to a stadium official, more than 1,500 doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be available for attendees who wanted to get vaccinated.

The event will include two vaccines: the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, which was just approved by the FDA, and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Officials from the Chicago Department of Health will be on hand to organize the time and date for those who will receive the Pfizer vaccine to receive their second dosage.

“Kanye West’s performance is one of many examples that illustrate that Chicago can be open and secure at the same time,” Michele Lemons, a spokesman for the Chicago Park District, told the Chicago Tribune on Wednesday.

“We’ve worked with Soldier Field on COVID-19 safety standards, as well as Wrigley and Guaranteed Rate Fields, and believe this event can be held safely with the necessary mitigation actions in place,” Lemons added.

Even though the stadium can hold up to 63,000 people, the stadium will only allow 38,000 people to attend to ensure adequate distancing throughout the show.

This isn’t the first time Kanye has made COVID-19 immunizations available during a public event. The 44-year-old rapper held a “Donda” listening party at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium earlier this month. The event’s attendees were also given the opportunity to get vaccinated on-site.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, it’s unclear how many vaccination doses were administered at the event.

Kanye’s song “Donda” is a dedication to his late mother, Donda West, and presumably the Chicago home where she reared him. Donda sold the property in 2003 for $121,000, but Kanye acquired it back 16 years later.

According to Donda’s memoir “Raising Kanye: Life Lessons From the Mother of a Hip-Hop Superstar,” the rapper spent around eight years of his upbringing with her in the 1,600-square-foot house.

In preparation for his third listening party, the rapper is apparently creating a duplicate of his childhood home in the middle of Soldier Field. Kanye erased all of the photographs from his Instagram account last week.