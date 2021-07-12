COVID-19 vaccination is expected to be required for health-care workers in France.

As the Delta form spreads across Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron is going to mandate health-care professionals to acquire the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Associated Press.

Macron will hold a high-level virus security conference on Monday to explore further COVID-19 measures, which might include needing special COVID-19 passes for restaurants and other daily activities.

The new limits, according to officials, will be rather light.

On Sunday, Europe Minister Clement Beaune told the Associated Press, “We have to live with the virus.” “Because we’re living with the infection, we don’t re-close everything.”

Vaccines are commonly available for people aged 12 and up, and approximately 40% of France’s population is vaccinated. According to the Associated Press, demand for immunizations has dropped due to apprehension, a belief that the pandemic is gone, and some people opting to wait until after summer vacation to get their shots.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Macron might potentially announce other measures, such as resuming the limit on the number of people allowed in public spaces, which was reinstated in May following one of the world’s longest shutdowns. Or a revelation that France may begin charging for some virus testing that have previously been free to everyone on French soil.

Health-care personnel and pharmacists in Italy are required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, and those who refuse risk losing their employment or receiving a pay cut. Restaurants and public events in Denmark demand a digital permit proving full vaccination or a recent negative test. Some German states mandate the same for eateries, however proposals to make vaccinations mandatory have sparked significant concern.

Meanwhile, French restaurants and bars are reviving, the Tour de France is attracting record crowds across the country, and Hollywood celebs are posing arm-in-arm and mask-free on the Cannes Film Festival red carpet. Kisses on the cheek are making a comeback.

The proprietor of the La Bellevilloise nightclub in eastern Paris braced for the prospect that the party would be short-lived when it reopened Friday. Clubgoers, on the other hand, were ecstatic to rediscover the dance scene.

Laurent Queige, a Parisian, described it as “a liberation, an amazing euphoria.” Sophie Anne Descoubès, a clubgoer, said she was impressed by the club’s rigor in checking her QR code, which showed she’d been completely vaccinated. This is a condensed version of the information.