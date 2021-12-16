COVID-19 kills an unvaccinated ’90 Day Fiancé’ star.

Jason Hitch, a US Army soldier who appeared on TLC’s “90 Day Fiancé,” died this week from COVID-19, according to his family.

According to TMZ, Hitch’s sister, Shannon, the 45-year-old Florida native died from complications induced by the coronavirus sickness while in the intensive care unit of a hospital in his home state on Tuesday. She believes that other things may have had a role in her brother’s death.

Hitch, who had not been vaccinated and had no pre-existing medical issues, died with his family by his side.

There were no other facts about Hitch’s death released.

“We are heartbroken to learn about Jason Hitch’s passing and extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement to People.

His sister hailed Hitch, a first lieutenant in the Army’s reserve in Florida, as a “genuine and honest shooter, a terrific officer and leader to his soldiers.”

In 2014, he starred in the second season of “90 Day Fiancé” and married Cássia Tavares, a Brazilian woman who relocated to the United States to be with him.

After Hitch traveled to Curitiba, Brazil to assist Tavares in relocating to his hometown of Spring Hill, the show followed the pair.

“Cassia getting bored here has been on my anxiety,” Hitch said when the two returned to the United States in a confessional, adding that he was scared Tavares wouldn’t enjoy the weather or the local activities.

“The following 90 days are going to be difficult. I’m hoping to be able to correct everything “Hitch remarked.

Following their wedding, Hitch and Tavares founded Gifting Fun, a mail-order snack company. However, in 2017, the couple divorced and filed for divorce a year later.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Florida has reported a total of 3,710,507 COVID-19 cases and 62,026 deaths, according to data from the state’s most recent situation report, released on Dec. 9.

According to The New York Times, almost 63 percent of the population has been properly vaccinated.

According to data published by Johns Hopkins University, the United States had a total of 50,374,543 coronavirus cases and 802,510 deaths.