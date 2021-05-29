Covering Eminem’s “Lose Yourself” on “Glee” would have cost $200,000.

Although music is an important part of several films and television shows, using popular music can be pricey. When you use non-original music in a show, you must pay royalties to the composers and performers of the piece. In many circumstances, the more the popularity of the song, the higher the cost of the rights.

The rights price can be substantial — and in some circumstances excessive — even if only a brief portion of the song is used. Having to use a lot of music on a show like Glee, which was based around song, can considerably increase the expense. Despite the show’s emphasis on music, the producers were unable to obtain all of the songs they desired for the series.

On ‘Glee,’ popular tunes are used.

From 2009 through 2015, Glee was a musical comedy-drama series about the glee club at William McKinley High School that aired on Fox for six seasons. Will Schuester, played by Matthew Morrison, was the glee club director who helped his students overcome challenges in their life while simultaneously preparing them for the glee club’s regular concerts.

Glee had to include a lot of modern music popular with high school kids at the time, as well as classic tunes, because the narrative revolved around a high school glee club. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rihanna’s “Umbrella” and Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'” are among the popular tunes that have been allowed for usage on the show. Britney Spears, Madonna, and the Rolling Stones were among the artists featured on Glee.

The cost of ‘Lose Yourself’ was excessive.

The 2002 song by Eminem, “Lose Yourself,” has re-entered the Billboard Digital Song Sales chart at #8, up 641 percent.

