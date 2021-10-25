Courtney Hope of ‘The Young and the Restless’ marries Chad Duell of ‘General Hospital’ in a Gothic wedding.

According to People, the “Young and the Restless” actress, 32, and the “General Hospital” actor, 34, said “I do’s” Saturday in a beautiful “Till-Death”-themed outdoor ceremony in Malibu, California. To the gothic ceremony, the bride and groom wore crimson ensembles, while their wedding guests wore all-black ensembles.

From head to toe, Hope wore a Victorian wedding gown with billowing tulle and scarlet lace accents. Duell wore a crimson suit with black accents and a rose boutonnière.

Hope took to Instagram to show off her wedding outfit. Adolfo Sanchez was credited with bringing her “fantasy of my choker tear-away dress, lace legging boots, and ‘Till Death’ veil” to life. In the caption, she wrote, “I’d imagined this outfit for years, and he went above and above! Also, thank you for recognizing @duelly’s vision! You’re a superstar, and you made me feel like a queen!! I adore you to bits!” Hope thanked everyone who helped them celebrate their wedding in another post. It was “the perfect gothic night, surrounded by those we value most,” she said. Katrina Bowden, Hope’s co-stars Tracey Bregman and Hunter King, and Katherine Kelly Lang of “The Bold and the Beautiful” were among the guests for Duell and Hope’s wedding.

After five years of dating, Duell proposed to Hope on Valentine’s Day at a Malibu seaside picnic in February.

Hope previously discussed his proposal with People, stating that she was moved by Duell’s reading of “the most beautiful poem.”

“He then instructed me to close my eyes and look away because he needed to’set something up.’ Then he fumbled behind me to divert my attention away from what he was really up to — and when I looked around, he was kneeling! “She recalled something.

The “YATR” actor claimed Duell’s proposal surprised her, but it was “better than I ever dreamed.” She admitted that she “wasn’t too taken aback” when he planned a picnic because Duell was known for his romantic efforts.

Prior to the proposal, Duell told the source that he had a “strong feeling” Hope would say yes, but he was still worried and hoped she liked the ring he purchased her.

Duell and Hope, who began dating in 2016, also expressed interest in making more memories with each other and having children after their wedding.