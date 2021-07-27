Courteney Cox Shares ‘Friends’ Set To Celebrate Johnny McDaid’s Birthday ‘My Best Friend’ is a photograph.

Courteney Cox recently used Instagram to wish her boyfriend Johnny McDaid a happy birthday with a nice message and images.

Cox, 57, posted two images of herself and McDaid, 45, holding each other on Saturday. The first photograph was taken on the sets of “Friends,” and it appears like the photograph was taken recently during the reunion special.

The couple wore matching black clothing and posed for the camera while seated on a coach in the photograph. The second shot, a selfie, appears to have been taken in a private location, as Cox was wearing no makeup and a reading glass. From behind, McDaid was seen cuddling Cox.

In the caption, Cox wrote, “Happy Birthday to my closest buddy and love.” “He’s the sweetest, most patient, finest listener, curious, kind, talented, and attractive partner I’ve ever met. jmd, I adore you. x.”

Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband, actor Justin Theroux, liked the post. Many celebrities left their well-wishes in the comments section.

“Happy birthday to the hitmaker, JMD!” wrote singer Joel Taylor. From us, a lot of love!” “So Happy you were born Jmd,” wrote actress Mary McCormack. Tan France, a British fashion designer, added a heart-eye-popping emoji to the comments section.

Fans also showered the couple with affection, with several writing in the comments section, “greatest couple.”

This isn’t the first time Cox has shown her admiration for McDaid. She earlier stated that McDaid was compelled to isolate himself in Europe for nine months owing of the COVID-19 pandemic. On “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” she acknowledged that she had never been absent from him for so long.

Cox told DeGeneres, “He was scheduled to go to Switzerland to write and instead had to fly to England.” “Then it all happened at once, and they declared a quarantine.”

In September 2020, the pair celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary, and Cox published a series of images on Instagram. “7 years ago today, I had my first date with this beautiful man… and my life was changed forever,” she said in the post. J, I adore you.”

Last week, the actress released her debut directorial music video, “Right On Time,” which featured Brandi Carlile. This year’s music CD is set to be released on October 1st.