Courteney Cox of ‘Friends’ shows off her musical talent in a rehearsal video with Natasha Bedingfield.

Courteney Cox astonished fans once again on Monday by playing the piano with ease in a musical duet with Natasha Bedingfield, a British singer-songwriter.

Cox, who starred as Monica Gellar in the classic sitcom “Friends,” took to Instagram to show off her remarkable musical abilities while Bedingfield sang along to her hit song “Unwritten” from 2004.

In the rehearsal video, guitarist Rod Castro played the strings.

“That’s exactly what we’ve been up to. After the song, Cox could be heard stating, “I love you.”

Bedingfield finished the video by singing a few lines from The Rembrandts’ “I’ll Be There for You,” the “Friends” theme tune.

“BTS message for my JMD… rehearsing with @natashabedingfield and @iamrodcastro for a special @uclaioes performance Oct 13,” Cox captioned the photo, which has received nearly 200,000 likes from followers who have been blown away by her talent. Many of them also praised her in the comments section.

“Love your enthusiasm for music,” an admirer said. You have such a lovely soul.”

“You are making our hearts and our Monday more lovely with music and your best content,” one person said. “We adore you.”

Bedingfield acknowledged her enthusiasm for the cooperation as well.

“It’s amazing how much our guitarist @iamrodcastro resembles your painting! Having you play my song with me @courteneycoxofficial love you,” Bedingfield wrote on Cox’s Instagram picture.

The rehearsal is for a performance at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Institute of the Environment and Sustainability on Oct. 13, according to People. Cox has kept most of the details of the musical collaboration under wraps, but according to People, the rehearsal is for a performance on Oct. 13 at the University of California, Los Angeles’ Institute of the Environment and Sustainability.

The 45-year-old Snow Patrol singer Johnny McDaid, with whom she has been in a relationship since 2013, was honored in the rehearsal clip.

The couple apparently got engaged in 2014, then broke up, but have remained together since then.

In July, Cox shared a selfie of herself and McDaid on the set of “Friends” to commemorate the singer’s 45th birthday.

“To my dearest friend and love, I wish you a very happy birthday. He’s the sweetest, most patient, best listener, curious, kind, talented, and attractive companion anyone could want for. “I adore you, jmd. x,” she captioned the photo.

McDaid was forced to spend nine months in quarantine in Europe last year. It was the longest period of time the pair had ever been apart.

“He was meant to go to Switzerland to write, but he ended himself in England instead. Then it all happened all of a sudden, and they called a. Brief News from Washington Newsday.