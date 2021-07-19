Courteney Cox Makes the “Easiest Chicken Bolognese” and Shares the Recipe [VIDEO]

Courteney Cox shared her chicken bolognese recipe on Instagram on Sunday evening.

The “Friends” star began the video by saying, “This is the quickest chicken bolognese, ever,” before going on to show the ingredients. She had to cut the sausages at one point to get the minced meat. “I don’t like this part,” she remarked, looking at the camera.

The 57-year-old actress also tried the dish after it was prepared and provided criticism. After tasting the dish, she exclaimed, “Hot AF, so hot, so wonderful.” The actress played Maroon 5’s “Beautiful Mistakes,” which featured Megan Thee Stallion, in the background of the video.

The actress provided a list of ingredients as well as a step-by-step recipe in the video’s caption. Jill Elmore, the cook, was thanked at the end of the caption.

The video was liked by actress Reese Witherspoon, and many celebrities expressed their enthusiasm for the recipe in the comments area. Mrunal Panchal, a TikTok celebrity, reacted with a heart emoji, “Yummmm yummm,” while floral designer Eric Buterbaugh said, “Yum hotter the better.”

“Man I wish I could have made it tonight!” commented British artist Natasha Bedingfield in the comments section. That appears to be delicious.” Fans reacted to the message by recalling Monica Geller, her beloved “Friends” character.

This isn’t the first time Cox has uploaded a video of herself cooking. The actress paid a visit to Babington House, an 18th-century upscale hotel in the United Kingdom, earlier this month. The actress posted a video of herself in a “real working kitchen” cooking.

On Instagram, she said, “Courteney Coox @ Babington House.” “In Somerset, England, JMD and I had the BEST weekend. Cooking under pressure in a genuine functioning kitchen was one of the highlights.”

On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the horror film “Scream,” the fifth installment in the franchise. Jenna Ortega, Neve Campbell, Dylan Minnette, and Jack Quaid will also star in the film, which will be released on January 14 of next year.

In addition, the actress will star in “Shining Vale,” a horror comedy now in post-production and set to hit theaters in 2022.