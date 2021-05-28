Courteney Cox Is ‘Glad’ on ‘Friends’ Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer Didn’t Kiss Before Filming

At their reunion, the members of Friends disclosed a lot of secrets. David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) and Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), for example, had a thing for each other. However, Monica Geller’s Courteney Cox expressed why she’s glad they didn’t kiss before filming their big scene.

In Friends: The Reunion, Schwimmer admitted, “I had a tremendous crush on Jen in the first season.” Aniston continued, “It was reciprocated.”

“We were both crushing hard on each other at one point,” Schwimmer said, “but it was like two ships passing since one of us was always in a relationship.” “And we never went beyond that line. That was something we respected.”

The performers finally discovered that their characters liked each other and discussed it. “Honestly, I remember telling David one time that it would be such a bummer if the first time you and I kissed was on public television,” Aniston remarked. “Sure enough, we kissed for the first time in that coffee shop.”

In the episode “The One Where Ross Finds Out,” Ross and Rachel shared their first kiss. Rachel finds it difficult to ignore her love for Ross, so she goes out on a date with someone else.

Meanwhile, it appears that Ross' connection with Julie (Lauren Tom) is deepening. Rachel freaks out when they say they're getting a cat together. Through an inebriated message Rachel left, Ross learns about Rachel's emotions for him. He confronts her in a coffee shop, and the two have a violent argument.