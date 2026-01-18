Court Rules Against 50:50 Property Split in Divorce Cases

A landmark decision by the Kenyan High Court has established that marriage does not automatically guarantee a 50:50 division of assets upon divorce. This ruling mandates that spouses must demonstrate their contributions to any wealth accumulated during the marriage in order to claim a share of property acquired during or after the union.

Proven Contribution Now Key in Property Division

The High Court ruling delivered by Justice Helene Namisi marks a significant shift in how property is divided in divorce cases. The court emphasized that the mere existence of a marriage does not entitle either party to half of the property. Instead, ownership will be determined by the proven contributions of each spouse, whether financial or non-financial. This decision directly impacts how Kenyans will approach their financial roles within a marriage and the potential outcomes of divorce settlements.

The case at the heart of this decision involved Ms. AW, who sought an equal share of assets registered in her ex-husband’s name, despite the fact that some of these assets were acquired years after their separation in 2013. The court dismissed her claim, stating that the economic partnership in marriage ends when the couple separates, not when the divorce is finalized. “The petitioner cannot reap where she did not sow,” Justice Namisi declared, clarifying that equality in marriage should not be interpreted as a strict 50:50 split.

Legal Precedent and Ongoing Debate

This ruling builds upon the previous stance of Kenya’s superior courts. In 2023, the Supreme Court upheld the principle set out in Section 7 of the Matrimonial Property Act, which requires property to be divided based on proven contributions. These contributions can include direct financial input and non-monetary factors such as domestic work, childcare, and managing the family business or household.

However, the decision has sparked debate. The Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA-Kenya) has long argued that the law disadvantages women, as non-monetary contributions are often undervalued and hard to quantify. Despite this criticism, the courts have upheld the law, even suggesting that a blanket 50:50 division could create opportunities for exploitation. Legal analysts point out that while the law does acknowledge non-financial contributions, the burden of proof remains a significant challenge, particularly for women.

The ruling signals the end of the presumption of an automatic equal share in divorce settlements. It highlights the importance of documenting contributions, as future cases will require couples to prove their individual input into the assets they wish to claim. Ultimately, the court aims to ensure fairness in the division of wealth rather than adhering to a simple mathematical split.