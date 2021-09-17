Court documents claim that teen Johnny Depp was abandoned by his “mean” mother.

Johnny Depp had a difficult upbringing. Life was never easy for his mother, who was a single mother of four children. However, according to newly discovered court documents, Depp was abandoned by his mother when he was 15 years old.

When Hollywood fixer Paul Barresi was doing research for the new Discovery+ documentary “Johnny Depp V Amber Heard,” he came across these files. The records include divorce papers between Depp’s parents Betty Sue Depp and John Depp, which had been buried in court archives.

The couple separated in 1978, when the “Pirates Of The Caribbean” actor was only 15 years old. According to the documents, Depp was “emancipated and self-supporting.”

“The wife hereby admits that the parties’ minor child…,” reads the divorce agreement, signed in 1981. John C. Depp II is entirely self-supporting and emancipated.”

“He indicated he’s tried all manner of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, prescription medicines, opioids, and magic mushrooms,” Barresi said in his investigation. He explained that his drug use was a means for him to get away from his family problems.”

“He struggled to obtain concerts in a garage band and worked part-time as a telemarketer peddling ink pens,” he added.

“Needless to say, Johnny was far from financially self-sufficient and liberated at the age of 17. His mother, in my opinion, disowned him at a time when he most desperately needed her,” Baressi added.

“There is no court record of him ever having been officially emancipated,” Baressi said.

Depp told Rolling Stone in 2018, two years after his mother died of a long-term illness: “My mum was born in a f****ing holler in eastern Kentucky… At the age of 12, her poor f****ing ass was on phenobarbital.”

Depp further mentioned that his father was generally gone from their lives and that he and his brothers were raised by his mother.

“There were some unjustified beatings,” Depp admitted. “Perhaps it’s an ashtray on its way your way. Perhaps you’ll be slammed with the phone. There was no one in the home, and no one spoke. “I don’t think there was ever a time when I thought about anyone, especially ladies, other than ‘I can cure them,'” the actor continued.

“I admired Betty Sue, but she could be a real b**ch on wheels,” Depp said.

Depp referred to his mother as the “meanest human being” even during her funeral in 2016.