Couple Reveals Baby Name List Banned by Unfortunate Surname

For many expectant parents, choosing the right baby name is a momentous occasion. However, for some, the decision comes with additional complications, especially when it comes to a surname that might lead to teasing or ridicule. Quincie and Zach Cox, an expecting couple from Instagram, recently revealed the struggle they’ve faced while narrowing down names for their upcoming baby girl, all due to the unfortunate implications of their surname.

While the couple has yet to announce their final choice, they posted a video sharing the names they’ve eliminated from their shortlist. They are expecting their second child and already have a daughter named Capri. Their decision was influenced by the fact that certain names, when combined with “Cox,” could easily be turned into crude or embarrassing phrases that would likely lead to years of teasing for their child.

Names Banned for Rude Double Meanings

The list of banned names includes some popular options that the couple felt were simply too risky. Among the rejected choices were names like Eden, Holden, and Harry. These names, when paired with the surname Cox, could be humorously twisted into phrases like “eating,” “holding,” and “hairy.” Other names like Anita, Ryder, Isla, Sharon, and Sawyer also made the cut, as each could lead to unfortunate interpretations like “ride your,” “I love,” “sharing,” and “saw your.” The couple went as far as to eliminate names like Olive, Sandy, Dixon, Ophelia, Ivana, and Robin for similar reasons.

Quincie shared that things could have been even more problematic had they considered her maiden name, Pullen, in the process. In fact, she said, this could have caused even further complications, though she did not specify which names would have been problematic with the surname Pullen.

Though the couple’s post drew a lot of attention and laughter from their followers, many expressed understanding and empathy for their situation. One commenter shared, “I wish my parents had thought like that,” acknowledging how important it is to consider potential teasing when choosing a name. Another parent shared their own experience, noting the challenges of naming their daughters after marrying into a surname like “Head.”

The Cox family’s approach to choosing a name has sparked discussion, with many parents admitting that their own name choices were not as carefully considered, leading to some regrets. While the humor surrounding this situation is undeniable, it also serves as a reminder for many that a name can carry more weight than expected—shaping a child’s experience both in childhood and beyond.