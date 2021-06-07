‘Counting On’: Some Fans Think Jana Duggar’s Life Is ‘Completely Ridiculous’ Because She Hasn’t Done More With It

Jana Duggar, the star of Counting On, has chosen to live her life differently than the rest of her family. The majority of the Duggar children married their spouses when they were extremely young, some as young as teenagers.

Jana, on the other hand, has always preferred to be self-sufficient, preferring not to enter into a partnership until later in life. Apart from the marriage, some family members are baffled as to why Jana isn’t taking advantage of the opportunity to accomplish “more” with her life.

Jana Duggar, star of ‘Counting On,’ has decided not to marry when she is young.

Michelle and Jim Bob are the parents of a huge family.