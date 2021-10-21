Countdown To Christmas and Miracles Of Christmas are among the new Hallmark Christmas movies scheduled for 2021.

The gift that every Hallmark movie fan has been waiting for has arrived: it’s Christmas movie season!

On Friday, October 22 and Saturday, October 23, Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ Miracles of Christmas events will kick off, including 24/7 holiday movie programming throughout the season, including a combined 41 new movie debuts.

While the complete schedule has yet to be posted, we’ll keep this page updated when new titles are announced. Check out the complete calendar of premiere dates below to make sure you don’t miss a single minute of the new flicks, some of which will include some of the network’s biggest actors.

The following is the Hallmark Channel’s Countdown to Christmas schedule (all times eastern), albeit certain premiere dates and timings may change:

“You, Me, and the Christmas Trees” premieres at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

Olivia (Danica McKellar) is Connecticut’s resident evergreen specialist who offers to assist Jack (Benjamin Ayres), a Christmas tree farmer in Avon whose family company is threatened when his firs contract a strange ailment. Olivia and Jack find themselves fighting a love bug as they try to figure out what’s causing the problem.

“Boyfriends Of Christmas Past” premieres at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 23.

Lauren (Catherine Haene Kim), a marketing executive, is visited by the ghosts of four ex-boyfriends in the run-up to Christmas and is forced to learn to open her heart before she loses her best friend, Nate (Raymond Ablack), for good.

“The Santa Stakeout” premieres at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 24.

Tanya (Tamera Mowry-Housley) and Ryan (Paul Campbell) pose as newlyweds Tasha and Rupert in order to solve a string of heists that had occurred at high-profile holiday parties. Before they realize it, their cover narrative as a loving couple is becoming a reality.

“Christmas In Harmony” premieres at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 29.

Harmony (Ashleigh Murray) is persuaded to audition for the holiday chorus, which is also directed by her ex-boyfriend (Luke James).

“A Coyote Creek Christmas” premieres at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30.

An event planner (Janel Parrish) discovers Christmas magic with a lovely father (Ryan Paevey) and his son while arranging a “Christmas Around the World” party at her family’s inn.

“Christmas Sail” premieres at 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Liz (Katee Sackhoff) returns home to care for her estranged father and becomes determined to provide her kid the best life possible.