Council had concerns about the Lime Street contractor months ago, according to new information.

As a crucial contractor went into administration, Liverpool Council personnel hurried to rescue a massive council project from additional damage, according to new details.

NMCN filed for bankruptcy earlier this week, putting the council’s huge Lime Street renovation, for which it was the primary contractor, in jeopardy.

A top council officer has also stated that financial protection procedures that may have been included in the initial contracts signed with NMCN were not included.

Interim roads chief Karen Agbabiaka’s comments suggest that the quality of the Lime Street works has been a source of concern for months, and that efforts were eventually taken to protect the council from the interruption.

This included a decision to shift council-owned materials purchased for use on Lime Street to a secure location in the event of administration.

Despite early reservations about NMCN’s position, interim roads chief Karen Agbabiaka said she was getting indications that the Lime Street project would be completed on time as recently as two weeks ago.

“When I joined Liverpool City Council in May, I sought out to contractors around the city and had individual meetings with them,” Ms Agbabiaka said.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on Lime Street and had some concerns about them [NMCN], so I put some measures in place.”

“One of those things was that the managing director came into the city a few times, and I voiced my concerns about some of the issues I was seeing and requested him to remedy them.”

“I asked them to take precautions, which they had already done.

“I also received weekly emails confirming that they were still healthy and that there were no concerns, as well as regular information on the company and their location.”

Ms Agbabiaka said she checked on the situation on the ground at Lime Street on a daily basis and contacted firm supervisors for updates when it looked that work was not being done.

She also requested information on the company’s financial health from Companies House, claiming that information from her own colleagues prompted her to take additional action.

Speaking with the council’s climate change and sustainability committee. “The summary has come to an end.”