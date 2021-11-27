Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on The unusual jobs, poignant bag, and foreign home of Roy Cropper.

This week, Roy Cropper appears to have left Weatherfield for good.

After 26 years on the long-running drama, the Corrie legend packed his belongings and left to seek a career in South America.

Since the sad events of Super Soap Week, when Natasha Blakeman was slain by Harvey Gaskell, the character played by David Neilsen has been obsessed with remorse.

Corrie watchers are taken aback as the villain reappears following a nine-month hiatus.

The gun used by Abi Franklin to shoot the wicked Corey Brent was the same one that inflicted the fatal wound.

On Wednesday’s double bill, Roy stepped in to cover for Abi when she was questioned by the police, but it became too much for him, and he signed everything he had over to his niece, Nina Lucas, before leaving for pastures new.

ITV has yet to clarify whether this is Roy’s final appearance, but fans are afraid that the legendary character’s time on the show is coming to an end.

The 72-year-old actor first appeared on Weatherfield in 1995 for a small cameo.

The actor’s first break in television occurred when he was in his mid-40s, and he worked in a variety of odd jobs before launching his acting career.

While pursuing his dream of becoming a full-time actor, David worked as a gas fitter, ice cream man, and bartender.

He had a few minor roles and even featured in rival soaps including Casualty, Heartbeat, and EastEnders before landing a six-episode arc as Deidre Barlow’s stalker on the Cobbles.

Roy Cropper struck a chord with Coronation Street viewers, and he was finally cast as a regular character.

David praises his wife, who plays a special needs character, with assisting him in creating a character that people would connect with.

“My wife is a special needs teacher who dealt with persons with autism,” he told the Mirror. Roy could have Asperger’s syndrome, which would make him socially awkward rather than dangerous. Back in 1995, no one knew what Asperger’s was, therefore I owe it to my wife.

“However, it is never stated in the story and.”

