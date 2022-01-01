Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on Kevin Webster’s ex-girlfriend and fight with addiction.

Kevin Webster is one of the most well-known characters on Coronation Street.

Since 1983, Michael Le Vell has played the famed character on the long-running soap.

Kevin debuted on Weatherfield with an iconic moustache, and his storylines initially revolved around his friendship with Sally Metcalfe, a fellow Corrie veteran.

Fiz ‘forgets’ who she is linked to, leaving Coronation Street viewers perplexed. The mechanic married Sally in 1986 and the two battled through financial difficulties to raise two children.

Their marriage was shattered, however, when Kevin had an affair with Natalie Barnes, which led to their first divorce in 1999.

In 2002, the couple reconciled for the sake of their daughters, however