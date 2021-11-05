Coronation Street is a British soap opera that airs on Fans are concerned about Jude Riordan’s character Sam Blakeman.

As fans watch little Sam Blakeman, played by Jude Riordan, grieve for his mother on Coronation Street, they are concerned for his well-being.

Sam hasn’t spoken in the soap since Harvey Gaskell shot his mother, Natasha, played by Rachel Leskovac, in a case of mistaken identification.

Following his release from prison, Harvey, played by Will Mellor, was determined to assassinate Leanne Battersby.

He, on the other hand, accidently shot Natasha while she was in Leanne's flat dressed in the same Halloween costume.

Nick, the youngster’s father, has made every effort to help Sam, but the youngster is clearly struggling and is currently experiencing mutism as a result of the trauma.

After watching Sam not speak in tonight’s show, fans were concerned for his safety.

Lin said, “No, no, no. Sam is deafeningly quiet. #Corrie is a poor little boy.” “Sam’s vow of quiet is pretty disturbing #Corrie,” Pamela said. “Hardly unexpected that Sam isn’t coping.. you know, he did lose his mother last week #Corrie,” Owen said. “Little Sam tears my heart, what a terrific little performer #Corrie,” Alex said. Nick, Sam’s father, has been battling to help his son cope with his feelings.

While speaking with the funeral director about Natasha’s burial arrangements, the director inquired about Nick’s son.

He responded, ” “He isn’t very good. I’m simply concerned that it’s all a little too much for him.” Nick stated that Sam wishes to attend the funeral and that he will allow him to do so.

“I’ve never been in this position before – having to care for a heartbroken small guy,” he continued.