Contestants on Love Island set one other’s hearts racing.

In a task on Thursday’s episode of Love Island, the competitors elevate each other’s heart rates.

The cast participates in the ‘Heart Rate’ challenge, which is featured in every episode and is always a fan favorite.

The females put on a’sexy dance’ for the boys, while the boys put on a’sexy dance’ for the girls.

Whoever raises the most heart rates wins.

‘Islanders, tonight you will get each other’s hearts beating in a males vs girls competition #showusyourmadmoves #bringontheflutters,’ says a text to Kaz.

The islanders dress up for a task that requires them to take turns doing routines in order to elevate the heart rates of their fellow islanders.

The boys are first, followed by the girls.

“I’m used to the jokey, funny side of Lib, but she comes out looking gorgeous and bossing it!” Tyler says in the Beach Hut during Liberty’s turn.

Brett says about Priya’s performance in the Beach Hut, “Priya absolutely shocked me.” I’m not sure what I’ll say that won’t get me in trouble!”