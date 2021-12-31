Contestants on ITV’s The Chase are begging to do the unthinkable.

During tonight’s episode of The Chase, fans experienced a rare moment when they both thought the same thing.

Viewers flooded Twitter, pleading with one of the ITV gameshow participants to go low and accept the negative offer.

Accepting a low bid on the show is normally frowned upon by the show’s fans.

After a savage attack from Shaun Wallace, The Chase's Bradley Walsh retaliates. But things were very different for Lynn from Fyffe, as viewers at home thought she had made the wrong decision by taking a £3000 midway offer.

After an appalling cash builder round, the player before her, James, had successfully contributed £60,000 to the pot by playing a “blinder” of a game.

He astounded everyone by defeating the chaser, Anne Hegerty, and returning to the team bench with some much-needed cash after the first two players, Ed and Alice, went home empty-handed.

He had won a spot in the final, and Lynn was his only hope of having a partner join him there.

In the cash builder round, she also performed poorly, answering only three questions correctly.

The pursuers offered the Scottish player a modest offer of minus £5,000, which many thought was actually quite generous.

“I can’t take a minus offer,” she remarked as she accepted a medium offer of £3,000, but many were stunned and thought she had made the incorrect decision.

“For the first time ever, take the lowest offer #thechase,” Tim said.

“Can’t believe I’m enraged over someone not taking the minus #Thechase,” Lyra said.

“If anyone should have ever taken the cheap offer… #TheChase,” Dai said.

Lynn, on the other hand, astonished everyone when she defeated Anne and returned to the final to join James.

The participants went on to win the game as a whole, each taking home £31,500.