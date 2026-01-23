Contestant Opens Up About Tragic Loss on BBC’s “The Traitors”

In a poignant moment on the latest episode of BBC One’s “The Traitors,” contestant Jade, 25, shared an emotional story about overcoming a family tragedy. Speaking to her fellow competitors during a dinner party, Jade revealed that her mother and half-sibling were found dead in 2018, a loss that she described as life-altering. The PhD student explained how she has had to “rebuild” herself since that devastating event, adding that it had taken a toll on her but also made her stronger.

A Shocking Twist and Banishments

The episode, which aired on Friday, also featured the latest banishment, with contestant Ellie, 33, being sent home after receiving the most votes at the roundtable. However, Ellie left with a surprising revelation of her own, telling the others that her boyfriend, Ross, had been banished earlier in the game. Despite this, she assured the group that she had stayed loyal, declaring, “I am a faithful.” The admission caught the remaining contestants off guard, adding another layer of intrigue to the ongoing dynamics.

In a further twist, host Claudia Winkleman presented a ceremonial dagger to the contestants, announcing that the person holding it would have a double vote at the next roundtable. The catch? It would be up to the traitors to decide who received the powerful weapon. As the game’s tension continues to mount, the stakes are higher than ever as the traitors and faithful alike navigate their alliances and strategies.

Meanwhile, the latest casualty of the “Traitors” was hairstylist Jessie, 28, who became the newest victim of the traitor duo Rachel and Stephen. The two had deliberated over who to eliminate, with Matthew also being considered due to his earlier inquiry about joining their ranks. In the end, they deemed Jessie a threat, and she was removed from the game after a tense confrontation.

The drama of “The Traitors” continues as viewers eagerly anticipate what the next episode will bring. The show airs every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on BBC One.