Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly Get Into a Fight On The Red Carpet At The MTV VMAs 2021.

At the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) on Sunday, Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) had a heated argument.

The brawl took place two months after the Irish mixed martial artist’s left leg’s tibia was fractured.

The altercation occurred while the two were walking down the red carpet. According to TMZ’s sources, McGregor approached MGK for a photo, but the American rapper declined. After turning down McGregor’s request, MGK allegedly shoved him, forcing him to stumble back and drop his drink.

Photos were taken of the incident. McGregor, who was dressed in a pink suit for the occasion, was seen being held back by a member of his squad as he appeared to try to strike back in one of the photos.

Megan Fox, MGK’s girlfriend, was caught up in the midst of the chaos in another shot from the scene. On the red carpet, the actress was there to support the rapper.

Witnesses informed TMZ that the McGregor and MGK teams intervened before the fight between the two got out of hand.

Another source informed Page Six that McGregor tossed his drink at MGK following the altercation.

The photographers at the event “weren’t happy” and were “saying they were going to boycott McGregor because they were scared MGK and Megan wouldn’t communicate,” according to the source, who added that “they scuffled then it settled down and Conor went for him again.”

Another insider informed the outlet that security had to be involved at some point because everyone was yelling.

According to the insider, “McGregor was ready to throw fists.” “Security was having a hard time keeping him in check.”

Several clips from the chaos were also captured, including one of McGregor and MGK exchanging words on the red carpet before being separated by their respective squads.

“It was terrible that MGK’s security reacted,” a representative for McGregor told E! News when asked about the incident. The concerts were enjoyable for Conor and Dee.”

According to the site, McGregor’s cane was also thrown to the ground during the altercation, and someone had to return it to him later. McGregor broke his left tibia during a fight in July, as previously reported.