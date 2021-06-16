Connor Brennan of ‘The Bachelorette’ Reveals Entire Song From Group Date

In The Bachelorette, Connor Brennan made an early impression on Katie Thurston. Katie was reminded of her cat back home when the math teacher dressed up in a cat costume. When he composed Katie a song on their first date, the candidate demonstrated that he was more than a costume player.

On ‘The Bachelorette,’ Connor Brennan got out his guitar to sing on the group date with Katie Thurston.

Katie challenged her candidates to prove they were the “best lover of all time” on the season’s first group date. The men tried to imply that they would all be the finest lovers for Katie, who is known for her “sex positive” attitude. Some people decided to flaunt their physique. Others composed poetry. Connor, the cat man, created a song on why he is the best lover for Katie.

After hearing Connor sing, they demanded the whole version. And the competitor followed through by posting the entire song to his social media platforms the day after the episode aired.

In a social media video, Connor Brennan posted the complete song from his ‘The Bachelorette’ group date . loading=“lazy” This Season On The Bachelorette! | The Bachelorette” title=“PREVIEW: This Season On The Bachelorette! | The Bachelorette” width=“500” height=“281” width=“500” height=“281” width=“500” height= src=“https://www.youtube.com/embed/aze690Y4wXw?feature=oembed” frameborder=“0” allow=“accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen]

‘The Bachelorette’: Katie Thurston Reveals Regret From Greg Grippo One-on-One Date

The contestant took to his TikTok and Instagram accounts to share the full version of his song that he wrote for Katie on the group date. Connor’s lyrics are as follows: “Katie I may not have the biggest hands you’ve ever seen. You might not find me in Playgirl magazine. My feet might not be perfect but I know my own self-worth. And the length of my affection’s less important than the girth.”

He continued: “I’m not the tallest guy you’ve ever picked up in a bar. But I’m comfy in an airplane or the backseat of your car. And Katie, oh my God, your smile sets off wedding bells. I’d love to see you wear it with little… This story is a short summary. Hope you enjoyed.