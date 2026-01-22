Conic Acquires Distribution Rights to ‘Hen’ for UK and Ireland Release

Conic has secured the UK and Ireland distribution rights for the unique film Hen, directed by Gyorgy Palfi. The film, which had its world premiere at the Toronto Film Festival in September, will make its UK debut at the Glasgow Film Festival next month before a broader release later in 2026.

Hen tells the story of a chicken who escapes an industrial farm, only to find herself navigating a new life at a struggling seaside restaurant in Greece. The film is told entirely from the perspective of its avian protagonist, offering a fresh and unusual narrative angle.

International Recognition and Production Background

The film, which was recognized with an honorable mention from the jury at the Toronto Film Festival, has already made the rounds at prestigious festivals, including those in San Sebastian and Tokyo. Hen was produced as a co-production between Greece’s View Master Films, Germany’s Pallas Film, and Twenty Twenty Vision. Additional backing came from organizations such as the Hellenic Film