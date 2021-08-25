Concerns about the disappearance of a 23-year-old man are growing as police issue an appeal.

Concerns are mounting in the aftermath of a man’s disappearance in the Runcorn region.

Jamie Grimwood was last seen with a black T-shirt, black shorts, and black athletic shoes.

His photo has now been issued as part of a search for information on his location by North Wales Police.

The 23-year-old is thought to be in the Flint area of Wales, despite being from Cheshire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department using the incident number Z124541.

Officers can be reached by phone at 101 or online at this link.

