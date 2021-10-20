Complete list of Lloyds Bank and Halifax branch closures in the United Kingdom.

Following a drop in client visits, Lloyds Banking Group is closing 48 more locations.

According to the Unite union, the closing of 41 Lloyds Bank and seven Halifax branches will deprive thousands of consumers of essential services and cash, as well as result in the loss of 178 jobs.

“Like many other businesses, we’ve noticed people utilizing our branches less frequently in recent years, and this decline is continuing,” said Vim Maru, retail director for Lloyds Banking Group.

“Our branches will continue to play an important role in how we service our clients, but we must guarantee that the size of our branch network reflects the number of customers who wish to utilize them.”

“The announcement by Lloyds Banking Group of closing a further 48 bank branches is a blatant betrayal of the communities and staff who have long supported this extremely profitable business,” said Unite general secretary Sharon Graham.

“This industry needs to start taking its corporate social duties seriously and stop ignoring its responsibility to its customers and employees.”

“In their drive to remove bank branches and force consumers to go cashless in order to raise their mega-profits, banks are leaving people behind.” It’s a typical case of profiteering over people.” Unite argues that the banking industry should be bound by law to protect access to cash and bank branches.

According to the union, the announcement will reduce the number of Lloyds Banking Group branches to 1,475.

The following Lloyds and Halifax branches are closing:

Amesbury Lloyds 28/02/2022 Lloyds Atherton is a law firm based in Atherton, 02/03/2022 Attleborough Lloyds 16/03/2022 Balham Lloyds 22/02/2022 Berkhamsted Lloyds 09/03/2022 Cotteridge Lloyds Birmingham 02/03/2022 Birmingham Springfield Lloyds 16/02/2022 Halifax Whiteladies of Bristol 01/02/2022 Brockworth Lloyds 07/03/2022 Cambridge Cattle Market (Lloyds) 24/02/2022 Halifax 01/02/2022 Christchurch Coleford Lloyds 15/03/2022 Consett Halifax 03/03/2022 Crewkerne Lloyds 07/03/2022 Darwen Lloyds 08/02/2022 Dorking Lloyds 17/03/2022 Earlestown Lloyds 10/03/2022 14/03/2022 Halifax East Grinstead Lloyds Garston is a law firm based in London. 03/02/2022 The Great Bridge of Lloyds 17/02/2022 Harpenden Lloyds 23/02/2022 Hatfield Lloyds 01/03/2022 Holderness Rd, Hull Lloyds 10/02/2022 Lloyds of London Kings Cross 03/02/2022 Kirkby-in-Ashfield Lloyds 07/02/2022 Lloyds Leagrave is a law firm based in the United Kingdom. 15/02/2022 Leatherhead Lloyds 15/03/2022 Maldon Lloyds 15/02/2022 Melksham Lloyds 15/02/2022 Muswell Hill Lloyds 31/01/2022 New Malden Lloyds 14/02/2022 07/03/2022 Lloyds Oxted 09/02/2022 Lloyds Penarth 08/02/2022 Lloyds Ponteland North End of Halifax, Nova Scotia 22/02/2022 North End of Portsmouth Lloyds 21/02/2022 Lloyds Prescot 28 February 2022 Lloyds of Runcorn is a company based in Runcorn, 01/03/2022 Seaford Lloyds 17/03/2022 Sevenoaks, Halifax 24/02/2022 South Kensington Lloyds 31/01/2022 Southampton Hythe Lloyds 07/02/2022 Isle of Scilly Lloyds St Marys 25/04/2022 Sydenham Lloyds 21/02/2022 Halifax Tewkesbury 02/02/2022 14/03/2022 Lloyds Tutbury Lloyds Windsor is a firm that specializes in insurance. “The summary has come to an end.”