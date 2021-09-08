Complaints are addressed by the dessert parlour in the middle of the pavement parking row.

A Liverpool dessert parlour that has been the subject of ongoing complaints about “out of control” pavement parking has replied.

Heavenly Desserts, which is located on The Strand in Liverpool Municipal Centre, has been the subject of complaints from a city councillor after repeated reports of huge numbers of automobiles parking illegally on the sidewalk outside the company.

The dessert parlour, which first opened its doors in Liverpool in 2017, has now applied for a premises license and authority to serve its refreshments till the early hours of the morning.

At the center of the parking row, a dessert parlour submitted an application for a license.

Cars have been parked illegally and dangerously on the sidewalk outside the parlour on a regular basis, according to city councillor Nick Small, with delivery drivers and customers among those implicated.

Cllr Small has objected to the license application, claiming that it will exacerbate an already-out-of-control situation.

The Washington Newsday published incredible film last month of roughly nine cars parking entirely on the sidewalk outside Heavenly Desserts on The Strand, with doors open and music blasting from some of the cars involved.

The Washington Newsday contacted the company about the complaints and received a response.

Heavenly Desserts’ area manager, Nick Gemmell, said, “We are now evaluating the matter in question.”

“At Heavenly Desserts, we make every effort to ensure that our customers and affiliates behave responsibly while on and around our property.

“We are a part of a wonderful community that we adore and with whom we collaborate in a synergistic way.

“While we cannot control the parking situation, we are diligently working in tandem with local authorities to assist whenever possible. We will be pleased to respond further after we have completed our examination of the situation in its entirety.”

Heavenly Desserts’ application for a liquor license will be heard in the following weeks.

“There have been recurrent parking problems linked with these facilities in the nights, with customers and delivery vehicles persistently parking unlawfully on the pavements to access the premises,” Cllr Small wrote in his written contribution. This applies to both take-out and dine-in customers.

“This creates problems, especially for residents of the One Park West development, where the premises are located.”

“The summary comes to an end.”