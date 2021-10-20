Comedians and social media react hilariously to Kanye West’s new moniker.

Kanye West, the rapper, has made headlines this week after formally changing his name to Ye. Many comedians and social media users were ready to pounce with amusing comments after learning of the name change.

Trevor Host, host of “The Daily Show,” joked about Ye’s new moniker, referring to his outspoken support for former President Donald Trump and the “Make America Great Again” campaign.

“To be honest, I understand why he modified it. “I mean, if I went super-MAGA like he did last year, I’d want to get away from myself as well,” Noah explained.

Noah further mentioned that Ye has never been modest in anything he has done. “First and foremost, I believe it is safe to presume that whatever Kanye does is for personal reasons; this man has never said, ‘Let’s go with whatever’s easiest for everyone.'” Others made jokes about the name change as well.

The Onion, a satirical news website, had a lot of fun with the name change. They took some shots with their “American Voices” platform.

“He’s given me the courage to finally start going by ‘Ang,'” according to The Onion. Angela Jesperson is a writer. a meme creator stated “Sweet,” a chalk colorist Vasu Salyer exclaimed, “that means ‘Kanye’ is available.” Gordan Kravinsky, a career networker, says, “I’d attempt to separate myself from that guy, too.”

There were also remarks linking the name change to Facebook’s rebranding.

Following in the footsteps of Kanye West, Facebook has changed its name to Ce.

Since it’s available, I’m going to alter my name to Kanye West.

A day after Kanye West legally changed his name to “Ye,” it has been rumored that Facebook will change its name as well. To be fair, if people knew I was continuously promoting nonsense, I’d want to alter my name as well.

